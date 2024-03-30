Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Down 21.6% in March

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSMGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 995,200 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the February 29th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 38.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 2,066.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 12,965.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSM opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $933.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $375.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.80 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

