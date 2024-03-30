Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in March

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,900 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the February 29th total of 591,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 650,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Ayr Wellness Trading Up 7.3 %
Shares of AYRWF stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20. Ayr Wellness has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $4.09.
Ayr Wellness Company Profile
