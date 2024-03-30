Short Interest in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW) Declines By 18.2%

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the February 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Keen Vision Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of KVACW opened at $0.05 on Friday. Keen Vision Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04.
Keen Vision Acquisition Company Profile
