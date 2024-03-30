Short Interest in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW) Declines By 18.2%

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the February 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KVACW opened at $0.05 on Friday. Keen Vision Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

