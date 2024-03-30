Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 29th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:NUV opened at $8.71 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
