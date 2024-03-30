Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 29th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NUV opened at $8.71 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 86.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 39.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 31,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

