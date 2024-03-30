Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Short Interest Update

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,700 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the February 29th total of 574,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Grupo México Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GMBXF opened at $5.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86. Grupo México has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $5.99.

About Grupo México

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

