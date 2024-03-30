Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Short Interest Update

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,700 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the February 29th total of 574,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.
Grupo México Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GMBXF opened at $5.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86. Grupo México has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $5.99.
About Grupo México
