Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Down 18.2% in March

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 29th total of 582,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,736,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX opened at $49.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average of $48.71. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.