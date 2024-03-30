iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Declares $0.16 Dividend

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1628 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.82. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $45.06.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $4,334,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,638,000 after purchasing an additional 303,178 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $636,000.

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.