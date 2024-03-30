iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:SUSC)

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0781 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $22.99 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $23.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48.

Get iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,550,105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.