Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY) Announces $0.79 Monthly Dividend

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $9.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 56.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQY opened at $16.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $20.18.

