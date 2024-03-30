iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on April 5th

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1503 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.59 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average is $44.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

