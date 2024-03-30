First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.11. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $18.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,028,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,723,000 after purchasing an additional 133,543 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 12.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 765,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after buying an additional 84,569 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 529,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after buying an additional 37,076 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 509,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after buying an additional 57,312 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after buying an additional 101,167 shares during the period.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

