BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Declares Dividend of $0.13

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1336 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALY opened at $50.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.12. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

Get BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned 0.25% of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.