Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,701 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 34.48% of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF worth $21,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF in the first quarter worth $133,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $269,000.

Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34. Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $29.55.

Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF Profile

The Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (MEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market companies with perceived sustainable growth potential. MEM was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

