Gradient Investments LLC Has $23.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,675 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $23,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 72,702 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% in the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,463,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 377,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after purchasing an additional 67,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock opened at $94.62 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $108.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.12 and its 200-day moving average is $92.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

