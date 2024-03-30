MBL Wealth LLC Sells 62 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

MBL Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $927,210,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $718,622,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,534,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,983,000 after acquiring an additional 615,485 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,053,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,260,000 after acquiring an additional 475,622 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,457,000 after acquiring an additional 170,243 shares during the period.

IWY opened at $195.10 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $134.69 and a 1-year high of $197.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

