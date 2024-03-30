Cognition Therapeutics’ (CGTX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Cognition Therapeutics Price Performance

CGTX opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.67. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

