Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the February 29th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Vontobel Price Performance
Vontobel stock opened at C$62.79 on Friday. Vontobel has a 52 week low of C$54.70 and a 52 week high of C$62.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.46.
Vontobel Company Profile
