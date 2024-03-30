Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the February 29th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Vontobel Price Performance

Vontobel stock opened at C$62.79 on Friday. Vontobel has a 52 week low of C$54.70 and a 52 week high of C$62.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.46.

Vontobel Company Profile

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients in Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, North America, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments.

