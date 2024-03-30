Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Down 49.0% in March

Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the February 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Cirata Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WANSF opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. Cirata has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.60.
About Cirata
