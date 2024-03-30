Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Update

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Wacker Neuson Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WKRCF opened at $23.74 on Friday. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment in Germany, Austria, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company provides internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers; vibratory plates; rollers for soil compaction; demolition and light products; generators; pumps; and heaters.

