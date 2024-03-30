Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Update

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Wacker Neuson Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WKRCF opened at $23.74 on Friday. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74.
Wacker Neuson Company Profile
