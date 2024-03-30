GameStop (NYSE:GME) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Wedbush restated an underperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, November 30th.
GameStop Stock Down 4.9 %
GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). GameStop had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GameStop will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in GameStop by 323.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 99.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in GameStop by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
