Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) COO Sells $16,132.00 in Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) COO Erik Hellum sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $16,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 714,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Erik Hellum also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 28th, Erik Hellum sold 3,972 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $43,771.44.
- On Friday, March 22nd, Erik Hellum sold 5,000 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $54,750.00.
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Erik Hellum sold 3,380 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $37,281.40.
- On Thursday, December 28th, Erik Hellum sold 31,182 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $342,066.54.
Townsquare Media Stock Performance
NYSE:TSQ opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. The company has a market cap of $182.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $12.65.
Townsquare Media Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Townsquare Media
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Townsquare Media by 295.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 471,529 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth about $4,156,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Townsquare Media by 331.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 110,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Townsquare Media by 92.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 110,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Townsquare Media by 376.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 77,464 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on TSQ. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.
Townsquare Media Company Profile
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.
