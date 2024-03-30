Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) COO Sells $16,132.00 in Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) COO Erik Hellum sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $16,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 714,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Erik Hellum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Erik Hellum sold 3,972 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $43,771.44.

On Friday, March 22nd, Erik Hellum sold 5,000 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $54,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Erik Hellum sold 3,380 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $37,281.40.

On Thursday, December 28th, Erik Hellum sold 31,182 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $342,066.54.

NYSE:TSQ opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. The company has a market cap of $182.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This is an increase from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Townsquare Media by 295.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 471,529 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth about $4,156,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Townsquare Media by 331.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 110,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Townsquare Media by 92.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 110,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Townsquare Media by 376.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 77,464 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSQ. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

