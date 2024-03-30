HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCI shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Compass Point raised their price objective on HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair raised HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HCI Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of HCI Group

In other HCI Group news, CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 20,000 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Karin Sue Coleman sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $2,659,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,099.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,061 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,128 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 80.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in HCI Group by 112.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in HCI Group by 1,807.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in HCI Group in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group Stock Up 0.5 %

HCI opened at $116.08 on Friday. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $121.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.20 and a 200-day moving average of $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.12.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.81. HCI Group had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $162.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

About HCI Group

(Get Free Report

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.