Insider Selling: Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Insider Sells $39,844.00 in Stock

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $39,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,867.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Envestnet Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ENV stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average of $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $317.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Envestnet from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 20,229.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,824,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,015,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,885,000 after purchasing an additional 687,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 206.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,959,000 after purchasing an additional 498,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $21,829,000.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Further Reading

