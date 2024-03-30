BNP Paribas Reaffirms Neutral Rating for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

BNP Paribas reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $76.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.36.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 2.4 %

CHRW opened at $76.14 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $69.11 and a one year high of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average is $81.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.04%.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.