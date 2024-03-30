Barrington Research Trims Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Target Price to $84.00

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $121.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Concentrix Stock Performance
Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $66.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.08 and its 200-day moving average is $83.45. Concentrix has a one year low of $59.23 and a one year high of $125.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.53%. Equities analysts predict that Concentrix will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Concentrix Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Concentrix
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,363,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,546 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Concentrix by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Concentrix
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.