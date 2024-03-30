Barrington Research Trims Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Target Price to $84.00

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $121.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $66.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.08 and its 200-day moving average is $83.45. Concentrix has a one year low of $59.23 and a one year high of $125.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.53%. Equities analysts predict that Concentrix will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,363,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,546 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Concentrix by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Stories

