Match Group’s (MTCH) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.58.

MTCH stock opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. Match Group has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $49.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Match Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

