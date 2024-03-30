Wells Fargo & Company Raises General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $200.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $177.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised General Electric from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.54.

Shares of GE opened at $175.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.52 and its 200 day moving average is $129.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 12-month low of $93.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

