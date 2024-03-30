Orion (NYSE:OEC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

OEC has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Orion in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Orion has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. Orion has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.63.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21). Orion had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orion will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Orion by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,729,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,973,000 after buying an additional 111,363 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Orion by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Orion by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion by 319.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 66,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 669,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

