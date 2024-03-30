Brokerages Set Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Target Price at $49.80

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BWS Financial lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair lowered Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Iridium Communications

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $26.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 201.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $194.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.13 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Free Report

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.