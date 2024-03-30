Morgan Stanley Raises United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $100.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $148.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.49 and a 200-day moving average of $152.22. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,568,798,000 after buying an additional 178,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after buying an additional 8,475,698 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,055,000 after buying an additional 628,944 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after buying an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

