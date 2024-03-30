Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.33.
CCJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Cameco
Institutional Trading of Cameco
Cameco Stock Up 1.4 %
Cameco stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cameco
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.