Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865,085 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,711,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $677,148,000 after purchasing an additional 162,569 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Cameco by 402.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cameco by 6.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,926,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,341,000 after buying an additional 493,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

