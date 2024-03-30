Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $720.00 at KeyCorp

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $700.00 to $720.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $645.00.

Intuit Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $650.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $647.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $182 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.33, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,260 shares of company stock worth $20,667,475. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $51,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 18.8% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 2,017.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,834 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

