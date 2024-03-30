Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) PT Lowered to $19.00

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $27.50 to $19.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DRCT. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Direct Digital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Direct Digital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Direct Digital in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Direct Digital currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.83.

Direct Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ DRCT opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. Direct Digital has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $35.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $217.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.86 and a beta of 8.14.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $41.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.02 million. Direct Digital had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 48.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Direct Digital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direct Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direct Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direct Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Direct Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direct Digital by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Direct Digital by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the period. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

