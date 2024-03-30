Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.92.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $160.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.38 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2,268.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 337.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

