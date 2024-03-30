Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Lowered to $143.00 at UBS Group

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $146.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of EA stock opened at $132.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.35 and a 200-day moving average of $133.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $326,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $326,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,160,804 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

