Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.98. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $24.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBRX. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $2,753,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

