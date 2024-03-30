Brokerages Set Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target at $32.40

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Couchbase Price Performance

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $26.31 on Friday. Couchbase has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $32.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 40,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $868,113.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 394,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,438,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Couchbase news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $123,624.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,906.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 40,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $868,113.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 394,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,438,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,455,824 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Couchbase by 65.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

