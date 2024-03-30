Brokerages Set Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Target Price at $10.02

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.02.

RKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.75 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Rocket Companies stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of -90.94, a P/E/G ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.39.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $786,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 72,465 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,544,000. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Free Report

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.