Analysts Set Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Target Price at $25.00

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRSH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,741.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,741.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $105,009.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,294.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 462,467 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,143 in the last three months. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 373.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRSH opened at $18.21 on Friday. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

