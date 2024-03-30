StockNews.com Upgrades GMS (NYSE:GMS) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

GMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens raised their price target on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.63.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $97.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.00. GMS has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $99.08.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GMS will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,465.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total value of $1,018,355.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,453.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,465.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,679 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,862. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

