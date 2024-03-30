The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives $42.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $34.03 on Monday. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $308.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $42,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,847.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,048 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $42,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,847.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,326 shares of company stock worth $2,877,965. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $39,991,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,761,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,314,000 after buying an additional 820,801 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after buying an additional 762,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,354,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,749,000 after buying an additional 694,542 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,136,000 after buying an additional 559,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

