Nampak (OTCMKTS:NPKLY) and Ball (NYSE:BALL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nampak (OTCMKTS:NPKLY) and Ball (NYSE:BALL) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Nampak shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Ball shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Ball shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nampak and Ball’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nampak N/A N/A N/A $1.80 11.67 Ball $14.03 billion 1.52 $707.00 million $2.24 30.07

Analyst Ratings

Ball has higher revenue and earnings than Nampak. Nampak is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ball, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nampak and Ball, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nampak 0 0 0 0 N/A Ball 1 8 4 0 2.23

Ball has a consensus target price of $65.17, suggesting a potential downside of 3.26%. Given Ball’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ball is more favorable than Nampak.

Dividends

Nampak pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ball pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nampak pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ball pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Nampak and Ball’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nampak N/A N/A N/A Ball 5.04% 23.81% 4.63%

Summary

Ball beats Nampak on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nampak

Nampak Limited manufactures and sells metal, plastic, and paper packaging products in South Africa and rest of Africa. It offers HDPE and PET bottles and jars, plastic closures, and crates and drums for the fruit juice, dairy, carbonated soft drink, water, alcoholic beverage, bakery, agriculture, chemical, petroleum, personal care, and household markets. The company also provides aluminum beverage cans and ends for the alcoholic, carbonated soft drink, fruit juice, energy drink, vegetable juice, and ice tea markets; tinplate food cans for the canned food market; and aluminum and tinplate cans, including aerosols, monoblocs, and paint and shoe polish cans to the personal care, household goods, and industrial markets, as well as crowns for the beverage market. In addition, it offers beverage cartons for milk, fruit juice, water, and traditional beer; self-opening paper bags for the flour and sugar markets; and corrugated cases/boxes for the tobacco, poultry, and food and general commercial markets, as well as labels and folding cartons for the tobacco, food, and beverage markets. The company is headquartered in Sandton, South Africa.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages. It also manufactures and sells extruded aluminum aerosol containers, recloseable aluminum bottles, aluminum cups, and aluminum slugs. Ball Corporation was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

