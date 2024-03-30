Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.
KRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.
