Telsey Advisory Group Boosts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $155.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $122.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.39 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.93.

PVH stock opened at $140.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.20. PVH has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $140.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.77%.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

