Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Raised to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Nuvation Bio Stock Performance

NYSE:NUVB opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.19. Nuvation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 147.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 133.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 28.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

