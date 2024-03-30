Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAGE. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.73. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.47) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2621.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

