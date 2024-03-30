Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs cut Harpoon Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.25.

HARP stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $389.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.11. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.

In related news, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. bought 21,397,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $492,135,715.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 489.0% in the fourth quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 1,859,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 95,355 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $17,055,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 1,027.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,492,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

