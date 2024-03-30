Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

LLAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Terran Orbital from $1.35 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terran Orbital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.07.

LLAP stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Terran Orbital has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $254.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Terran Orbital in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

