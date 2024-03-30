Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $118.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 1.1 %

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $109.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $73.84 and a 52-week high of $121.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Euronet Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 446,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,299,000 after purchasing an additional 41,585 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

