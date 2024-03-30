Roth Mkm Lowers Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target to $3.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.50. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the third quarter worth $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth $59,000. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

